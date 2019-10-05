ED can proceed under PMLA even if CBI had dropped action, rules HC

In a significant verdict, the Madras High Court has ruled that prosecution initiated by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 (PMLA) can continue unabated even if Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had dropped action in the parent case which had led to suspicion of money laundering.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and RMT. Teekaa Raman held so while dismissing a plea by VGN Developers Private Limited as well as its Managing Director D. Pratish Devadoss to quash the PMLA proceedings pending against them before the Principal Sessions Judge at the City Civil Court in Chennai.

The primary contention of the petitioners was that the ED had invoked PMLA solely on the basis of a case booked by the CBI in 2016 for the offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct and on the charge of causing wrongful loss of ₹115 crore to the Centre while purchasing of 10.46 acres of land in Guindy here.

Since the petitioners had been given a clean chit in that case by the CBI in April this year by filing a negative final report before a special court for CBI cases, the subsequent proceedings initiated by the ED also should be dropped, they contended and stoutly denied the allegation of having caused wrongful loss to the public exchequer.

‘Totally different’

However, after rejecting their contention, the judges agreed with Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan and Special Prosecutor for ED cases G. Hema Babu that the investigation and prosecution undertaken by the CBI as well as the ED, under separate enactments, were totally distinct and different.

“Section 24 of the Act (PMLA) places the burden of proof on a person charged with an offence of money laundering. Resultantly, either an Authority or a Court shall presume that such proceeds of crime are involved in money laundering until the contrary is proved. Therefore, the burden of proof by discharging the presumption lies upon the persons charged,” the judges said.

However, making it clear that the Principal Sessions Judge should not be influenced by any of the observations made by them for the purpose of dismissing the quash petition, the Bench directed the presiding officer to expedite the trial and complete it within nine months from the date when the court receives a copy of the verdict.

The CBI had booked a First Information Report (FIR) against the real estate firm and others suo motu on the basis of “source information” received by it in 2016.

According to the contents of the FIR, Hindustan Teleprinters Limited, a public sector enterprise, had decided to sell 10.46 acres of its land at Guindy in 2006 to settle debts due to a consortium of banks consisting of SBI, Indus Ind Bank, Axis Bank and South Indian Bank Limited. It also obtained approval from the Department of Telecommunications for selling the land.

The property was auctioned online on March 7, 2007 and a firm based in Bangalore emerged as a successful bidder by offering ₹298 crore. However, that deal could not fructify due to objections raised by the State government and consequent litigations. Finally, SBI initiated proceedings under the SARFAESI Act and the land was sold to VGN in 2013 for ₹272 crore.

Claiming that even the guideline value of the property was as high as ₹387 crore in 2013 and that it ought not have been sold by way of a private treaty without holding a public auction, the CBI alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to cause wrongful loss to the Centre and a consequent wrongful gain to the individuals involved in the sale.

However, in April this year, the investigating agency concluded that it did not have sufficient evidence for proceeding ahead with prosecution. The special court too accepted the negative final report and closed the case since there was no complainant in the case and therefore there was no necessity to issue notice to any one before accepting the closure report.