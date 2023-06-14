ED being used to intimidate Opposition parties, says Vaiko

June 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Condemning the arrest of Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday said Central agencies like the ED were being used by the BJP to intimidate Opposition parties.

Addressing the media here, after a meeting of the party’s general council on Wednesday, he said the ED had no business going to the Secretariat for conducting searches. Blaming the ED officials for treating Mr. Senthilbalaji in a highhanded manner, he said the Union government should take responsibility if anything happened to his health.

Mr. Vaiko said 1,469 general council members members and 83 special invitees attended the meeting and this was the highest attendance in the history of the party. The 16 resolutions passed at the general council included an appeal to all the parties committed to the ideals of secularism and federalism to come together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The recent elections in Karnataka clearly proved that this is possible, the resolution said.

The general council demanded that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi be recalled, alleging that he was trying to run a parallel government. It appealed to Tamil Nadu to gradually reduce the number of Tasmac shops and impose total prohibition in the State.

The party further appealed to the State government to expedite the hearing of the case in Supreme Court on the proposed dam at Mekedatu in Karnataka, and ensure that the dam was not constructed.

