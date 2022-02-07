ED attaches properties belonging to Cranio Facial Clinic under Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter@dir_ed

07 February 2022 14:33 IST

The proceeds of crime have been quantified at ₹1 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable property valued at ₹21.11 lakh belonging to Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt. Ltd. under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the bribery scam relating to grant of permission accorded by the Dental Council of India to start various dental colleges.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, ACB Chennai, against S. Murukesan, a dentist and others for trying to induce, by corrupt or illegal means, the officials of the Dental Council of India seeking permission for starting Asan Memorial Dental College & Hospital and Adiparasakthi Dental College & Hospital.

According to a statement issued by the ED, Murukesan had purchased immovable property out of the ill-gotten money and subsequently sold the property for profit. The funds were transferred from his personal account to an entity run by him in the name of Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt. Ltd. The proceeds of crime in the case have been quantified at ₹1 crore. The agency has attached ₹ 21,11,186 which is the balance in the bank account of Cranio Facial Clinic. Further investigation is under progress.