ED arrests five persons for money laundering

March 29, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested and booked a case against five persons under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Suresh Venkatachari, promoter and president of Securekloud Technologies Ltd. (STL); R. S. Ramani, promoter and former CFO of STL; Anupam Gupta, promoter and managing director of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.; Hemal Mehta, a sharebroker; and Rohit Arora, a loan broker.

The arrest was based on an FIR registered by Central Crime Branch, Chennai.

Suresh Venkatachari lodged a complaint that some sharebrokers and financial service provider companies had cheated him by selling shares he had pledged to obtain loan. The complainant said the share brokers who provided the loan had forged signatures on delivery instruction slips and sold the shares in the off-market.

Investigation revealed that the director and beneficial owners of the share brokerage and financial services companies had transferred shares worth ₹160 crore in off-market and subsequently sold them.

The investigation revealed that the complaint lodged by the Promoter of STL was misleading as Suresh and Ramani were involved in a larger conspiracy of cheating the public by inflating books of the company, diverting funds to the unrelated business activities of companies having stakes of CFO and CEO of STL.

Ramani had sold the shares worth ₹110 crore in the open market and Suresh obtained loan of ₹40 crore from share brokers.

Anupam Gupta and Hemal Mehta were part of the conspiracy and indulged in insider trading activity. They tried to manipulate the share price of 8k Miles (now STL).

Anupam Gupta sold Suresh’s shares and gave ₹14 crore to him; entered into illegal trading activity of 8k Miles shares and ultimately palmed off the shares to the public.

Hemal Mehta was given money in the form of shares for doing the said work for Suresh. Rohit Arora facilitated all these transactions knowing that it was an illegal activity.

All the arrested generated proceeds of more than ₹200 crore and were found guilty of money laundering and arrested on Monday. The arrested persons were produced before the PMLA special court in Chennai and remanded in judicial custody till April 6.