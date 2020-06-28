Ecstasy pills seized, one arrested

CHENNAI

28 June 2020 00:20 IST

Chennai Air Customs seized 270 ecstasy pills worth ₹8 lakh that came from Wolverhampton near Birmingham in the U.K. in foreign postal parcel and one person has been detained, according to a press release.

Based on suspicion that it may be a narcotic substance, Customs officials held the parcel at Foreign Post Office, Chennai, and when it was examined, officials saw it had blue pills. These tested positive for MDMA, a narcotic substance.

These are in demand in the U.K., the release said. The officials tracked the parcel based on the address given to a person in Tiruvallur district and a search was conducted there. The person residing there has been detained to know his role in the smuggling of these pills.

