EC’s static surveillance team seizes 35kg of silver articles in Veppur

CUDDALORE

04 March 2021 11:25 IST

The silver was seized during a vehicle check, early on Thursday

A Static Surveillance Team of the Election Commission of India seized over 35 kg of silver articles including anklets and plates, while they were being transported in a car from Salem to Kumbakonam, without proper documents.

According to official sources, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Veppur in the early hours of Thursday, when they intercepted a Kumbakonam-bound car from Salem.

Advertising

Advertising

On inspection, they found 35 kg of silver articles including anklets, lamps and plates being carried by an individual, B. Sasikumar, 45 of Salem. The vehicle was taken to the Virudhachalam taluk office. Since Mr. Sasikumar could not provide valid documents for the seized silver articles, they were handed over to the Treasury.