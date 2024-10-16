ECR alignment from Marakkanam changed; greenfield access-controlled road planned for 30.8 km

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to change the alignment of package 3 of the East Coast Road (ECR) from Marakkanam. Of the total length of 46 km, 30.8 km from Koonimedu to Aliyur will be a greenfield access-controlled stretch that allows motorists to clock up to 100 kmph.

The road runs 15.2 km along the existing ECR from Marakkanam to Koonimedu where it turns right and joins NH 332, the Tindivanam–Puducherry–Mailam Road, said an official of the NHAI. “The existing four-lane road from Marakkanam to Koonimedu will be made into a six-lane road, the main feature of the entire project,” the official said.

Land acquisition is at the initial stage for the project and the NHAI is awaiting clearance for the increase in the project cost. Vehicular underpasses will be built at three places to allow the local traffic to cross the road.

The alignment change was necessitated by a change in the tolling system. The road will also run far from the buffer zone of the Kaluveli Bird Sanctuaryin Villupuram district. On completion of the project, motorists proceeding to JIPMER and Cuddalore can avoid entering Puducherry. At present, the ECR runs through the Indira Gandhi statue in the city where motorists have to navigate the local traffic and signals. The new alignment will help bring the volume of traffic down in the city.

Nanda, who runs a taxi service and makes regular trips to Puducherry, says the idea is good, but he wants the NHAI to ensure that the remaining portion of the ECR (through Hanumanthai and Kalapet) is made into six lanes. “Otherwise, entering Puducherry through this route would become a headache and lead to accidents,” he adds.

Officials say more than 30% of the physical work under package 1 and 2 has been completed. Saplings are being planted to ensure green cover.