Economy in dire straits, says Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president

CHENNAI

02 March 2020 01:48 IST

K.S. Alagiri also warned that people will revolt against the divisive tactics of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and teach a lesson to them.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday said instead of fulfilling its election promise of taking the country on a growth path, the Narendra Modi-led government has left the economy in dire straits.

In a statement, He referred to former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan’s remark that slowdown in growth is due to the government focusing more on meeting its political and social agenda rather than paying attention to the economy. “That is a very apt assessment. The Prime Minister has not taken any measures for boosting the economy,” Mr. Alagiri said.

He alleged that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were engaging in divisive politics in order to divert attention from economic slowdown.

