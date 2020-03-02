Economy in dire straits, says Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday said instead of fulfilling its election promise of taking the country on a growth path, the Narendra Modi-led government has left the economy in dire straits.
In a statement, He referred to former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan’s remark that slowdown in growth is due to the government focusing more on meeting its political and social agenda rather than paying attention to the economy. “That is a very apt assessment. The Prime Minister has not taken any measures for boosting the economy,” Mr. Alagiri said.
He alleged that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were engaging in divisive politics in order to divert attention from economic slowdown.
Mr. Alagiri also warned that people will revolt against the divisive tactics of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah and teach them a lesson.
