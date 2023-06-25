‘Economic migrants’ struggle to find their feet in State

June 25, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

The fate of over 250 “economic migrants,” most of whom came to Tamil Nadu in the last 12 to 15 months after the economic crisis erupted in Sri Lanka, remains in limbo.

As of now, on a humanitarian basis, these persons, all lodged at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre, are being provided with free food and relief items. Last year, the State government released nearly ₹50 lakh towards meeting the expenditure. While it will continue to render whatever help it can, it has not been able to decide whether to call them “refugees”. The reason is not far to seek. Till now, there has been no reply from the Central government to the State’s letters in this regard, says an official.

A perceptive feature of the “economic migrants” is their familiarity with Tamil Nadu. Apparently, some of them came here in the hope of joining their relatives, who are living as refugees. But, under the existing rules, they will not be able to do so, as a refugee, once leaving his or her rehabilitation camp on an exit permit, loses the status permanently and cannot get it back in the event of return to the camp.

Informally, many “economic migrants” have taken up jobs in construction units, boat repairing lathes and the fishing industry. As their places of employment are Mandapam, Rameswaram and Devipattinam, they come back to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre by evening.

The school-going children find it difficult to cope with the syllabus. While some of them are keen on utilising the opportunity to learn, others want to return.