ECI to track digital transactions to curb bribing for votes

CHENNAI

06 March 2021 00:58 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will track transactions made through digital wallet platforms and online payment systems, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he elaborated on the steps being taken to curb distribution of money to bribe voters in exchange of votes. He said surveillance teams have seized cash and gift items across the States valued to the tune of ₹15.20 crore and given through transactions that were carried out without valid documents.

Advertising

Advertising