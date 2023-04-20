ECI recognises Palaniswami as AIADMK general secretary

April 20, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 20 approved Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK and the allotted ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

The ECI, in a letter Mr. Palaniswami, said that they are taking into record the amended rules and regulations of the party and change in office-bearer.

“The amended rules and regulations of the party and change in office-bearer vide your letters under reference have been taken on record subject to any further court order/direction,” the letter said.

This in effect means the ECI has approved Mr. Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK. The ECI has also reserved ‘Two Leaves’ symbol for the AIADMK and approved the same for contesting in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.