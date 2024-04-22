EC should prove it is neutral by taking action against PM Modi for his hateful speech: Jawahirullah

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
April 22, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
M.H. Jawahirullah

M.H. Jawahirullah

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah on Monday said past Prime Ministers in India never made such hateful comments against minorities as incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to Mr. Modi’s controversial campaign speech in Rajasthan against Muslims, he urged the Election Commission to take action and prove that it is a neutral institution.

In a statement, Mr. Jawahirullah said Mr. Modi, “who doesn’t have any attractive achievements in the last 10 years in power”, has resorted to hate propaganda at a time when there is a wave of support across the country for the INDIA bloc.

“His speech has shown that his extreme hate towards minorities has not reduced even after becoming the Prime Minister of the country. As per the rules laid down by Election Commission, religious hate propaganda is banned. Mr. Modi has not followed those rules. And has not respected country’s sovereignty and Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Jawahirullah said the speech has shown the opportunistic nature of BJP, which publishes advertisements in the media stating that it is not against minorities while Mr. Modi makes hateful speeches.

“Mr. Modi has lowered the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office. MMK condemns his speech. Election Commission of India should prove that it is a neutral body by taking action against him. If the EC continues to look the other way, across the world, there would be a question mark on its integrity,” he said.

