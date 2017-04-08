EC regulations ahead of R.K. Nagar bypoll

The Election Commission issued a slew of regulations to be followed ahead of the R.K. Nagar byelection on April 12.

The regulations come into effect from 5 p.m. on April 10 till the closure of poll, a release said.

Releasing results of opinion poll and conducting opinion poll would be prohibited from 5 p.m. on April 10 to 5 p.m. on April 12.

The Commission has already banned exit poll from 7 a.m. on April 9 to 6.30 pm on April 12.

The regulations also said no one shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with an election.

It also banned distribution of any election information to the public by means of social media, WhatsApp, television and other communication forms as well as through any musical concert or any theatrical performance, among others. The Commission warned that violation is punishable with imprisonment for two years or fine or both.

All political functionaries and party workers who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters should leave the constituency immediately after 5 p.m. on April 10.

Checks would be conducted in marriage halls, community hall, lodges, guest house would be checked to find out whether the outsiders have been accommodated in these premises, it added.

Vehicle permits given to candidates including star campaigners would cease to be valid with effect from 5 pm on April 10.

On the polling day, each contesting candidate is entitled to get a separate permit from the Returning Officer for one vehicle for his own use, one vehicle for the use of his election agent and one vehicle for use of his workers or party workers.

Temporary campaign office of the candidates/political parties can be set up only 200 metres outside the polling station with only 2 persons manning the office and they should not allow unnecessary crowd, the official statement said.