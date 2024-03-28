GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EC refuses common ‘Pot’ symbol to VCK

March 28, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission on Wednesday refused to allot a common ‘pot’ symbol to the VCK, which will be contesting across south Indian States, on the ground that it hasn’t fulfilled the minimum requirement of 1% of the total valid votes polled in the States for availing of the facility for the third time’ as per provisions of ‘Para 10B of Symbols Order’.

The party, however, is unlikely to face any issue in contesting on the ‘pot’ symbol in Tamil Nadu.

VCK founder Thirumavalavan and general secretary D. Ravikumar are contesting in Chidambaram and Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency, likely on the ‘Pot’ symbol. Mr. Ravikumar, who in 2019 contested in DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol told The Hindu, “We will challenge the decision in the Delhi High Court tomorrow. In Tamil Nadu, there won’t be an issue as the ‘Pot’ symbol is a free symbol. Even if an Independent opts for ‘Pot’ symbol, the sitting MP will get first preference,” he said.

The party contested in six Assembly seats in 2021 election, and won in four.

