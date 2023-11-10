HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EC officials review poll preparedness in 4 southern States, U.T.s

T.N. CEO says the officials reviewed ongoing works, including purification of electoral rolls and availability of EVMs, at a meeting held in Chennai

November 10, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
EC officials reviewing preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha election at a meeting on Thursday.

EC officials reviewing preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha election at a meeting on Thursday.

A meeting of senior election and police officials from four southern States and Union Territories held here reviewed various aspects of preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Chief Electoral Officers and State police nodal officers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep took part in the regional conference, an official release said.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Vyas; Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo; and senior officials from the Election Commission of India (EC) led the meeting here.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters that election officials reviewed the ongoing works, including purification of electoral rolls and availability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), among others. “The required number of EVMs for the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu have arrived. We have completed the first-level checking. The special summary revision of electoral rolls is under way,” Mr. Sahoo said.

He further said that when it came to law and order, there was no problem in Tamil Nadu. They (the officials) also enquired about security issues in other States and Union territories, the official added.

After ascertaining the number of vulnerable and critical polling stations, the deployment of the Central paramilitary personnel would be decided, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.