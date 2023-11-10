EC officials review poll preparedness in 4 southern States, U.T.s

November 10, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

A meeting of senior election and police officials from four southern States and Union Territories held here reviewed various aspects of preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Chief Electoral Officers and State police nodal officers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep took part in the regional conference, an official release said.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Vyas; Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo; and senior officials from the Election Commission of India (EC) led the meeting here.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters that election officials reviewed the ongoing works, including purification of electoral rolls and availability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), among others. “The required number of EVMs for the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu have arrived. We have completed the first-level checking. The special summary revision of electoral rolls is under way,” Mr. Sahoo said.

He further said that when it came to law and order, there was no problem in Tamil Nadu. They (the officials) also enquired about security issues in other States and Union territories, the official added.

After ascertaining the number of vulnerable and critical polling stations, the deployment of the Central paramilitary personnel would be decided, he added.