EC focuses on voters to curb money power

The election preparedness to promote ethical voting in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency is unprecedented for byelections in the country, said Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Mr. Sinha said that the Election Commission (EC) has given priority to this sensitive byelection, launching a campaign — ‘Your vote is not for sale.’

“The major problem is that voters may be influenced by cash or gifts. We have received complaints about inducements being offered by various political parties,” said Mr. Sinha.

Urging the media to disseminate information on ethical voting, Mr. Sinha said that voters had a very important role to play, by not accepting gifts. “They have to understand the role of voting without any influence. Residents’ welfare associations have to play a role in promoting ethical voting. A meeting with residents’ welfare associations will be held shortly. Anti-social elements will be monitored,” he said.

“The District Election Office has launched a new campaign, erecting banners at 1,000 locations in the constituency, with helpline numbers. Residents can report any inducement activity. We are watching all the activities of political parties. Paramilitary forces will start arriving on Saturday,” said Mr. Sinha.

Outsiders under scanner

He said that the EC had received complaints relating to around 15,000 outsiders in the constituency. “We will monitor the campaign using surveillance cameras at all important locations. All polling stations will be monitored through webcasting. We will also bring areas outside polling stations under surveillance. We will be watching very closely the conduct of the election machinery. If we find any prejudice, we will take action by changing the officers. This will build confidence in people living there. Officials will make door-to-door visits to identify elements who could indulge in malpractices/intimidation,” he said.

He also warned dummy candidates not to campaign for other political parties. “The EC has started monitoring all complaints digitally. If dummy candidates campaign for other candidates, we will take action. All grievances will be addressed promptly within 24 hours. We will be providing an online system. All permissions will be given as per law. The Income Tax Department will improve surveillance around the airport to crack down on possible transfer of money. The Commercial Tax Department will monitor distribution of tokens or gifts from shops. We have warned all traders. We are monitoring those who receive tokens,” said Mr. Sinha.

Officials transferred

The EC has transferred two police inspectors and two election officials from the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency.

S. Ramesh Babu, Inspector of Police in H5 New Washermenpet Police Station, N. Balakrishna Prabhu, Inspector of Police in H3 Tondiarpet Police Station, Vijayakumar, Zonal Officer of Tondiarpet Zone Area (Electoral Registration Officer) and Sekar, Tahsildar (Assistant Returning Officer) have been transferred with immediate effect.