EC files reply before court in R.K. Nagar bypoll bribery case

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday filed its reply in writing to a batch of cases pending before the Madras High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 2017 R.K. Nagar bypoll bribery case since a single judge of the court had quashed a First Information Report (FIR) booked by the city police.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee accepted the reply filed through EC counsel Niranjan Rajagopal and directed the Registrar (Judicial) to keep it in safe custody until the next hearing of the case on October 30. The counsel refrained from making any oral submissions regarding the contents on the ground that it was a sensitive issue.

After the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who represented the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency, in December 2016, a bypoll was scheduled to be conducted in April 2017. Then, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had fielded T.T.V. Dhinakaran as their candidate.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and the entire cabinet canvassed for votes in the constituency. However,

I-T raid conducted

An Income Tax raid conducted at the Health Minister’s residence led to discovery of some loose documents listing out money reportedly handed over to various ministers for bribing voters.

The I-T forwarded copies of the documents to the EC which, in turn, rescinded the poll notification and instructed one of its officials here to lodge a police complaint. Since the Minister’s residence fell within the Abhiramapuram police station limits, a complaint was lodged over there and a First Information Report was also registered.

Despite registering the FIR at the instance of the EC, the police did not name anyone as accused in the FIR and left the relevant column blank. Tiruttani MLA P.M. Narasimhan of AIADMK filed a petition before a single judge of the High Court and got the FIR quashed on March 13, 2018.

The FIR was quashed by including the Abiramapuram police alone as the respondent to the quash petition and without the knowledge of the Election Commission. The single judge’s order came to light only during the hearing of the present batch of writ petitions by the Division Bench led by Justice Sathyanarayanan in December 2018.

When a government counsel informed the court that the FIR was quashed, the judges expressed surprise and called for explanation from the police officials concerned. They wanted to know whether the EC had any plans to take the single judge’s order on appeal to the Supreme Court.

When the case was taken up for further hearing on Tuesday, Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal sought time for arguing the matter on behalf of the police and hence it was adjourned to October 30.