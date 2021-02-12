EC dissatisfied with Excise Department

CHENNAI

12 February 2021 01:28 IST

It seeks report on details of seizures

The Election Commission of India has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Tamil Nadu Excise Department and sought a special report from the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department on the details of seizures.

“I must say we are quite unhappy with the overall performance of the State Excise Department as well as the Special Director-General, Enforcement. We have brought the relevant facts to the notice of the Chief Secretary,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here on Thursday.

“We felt that much more could have been done in the State, which has an excise revenue of ₹34,000 crore. The kind of seizures which were made, they don’t even come to decimal..,” he said.

The disclosures to the Commission meant that only those on the ground, such as drivers and courier workers, were being booked and “big fish” were at large. “We have sought a special report on this matter from the Additional Chief Secretary, Home,” he added.