EC dissatisfied with Excise Department

The Election Commission of India has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Tamil Nadu Excise Department and sought a special report from the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department on the details of seizures.
“I must say we are quite unhappy with the overall performance of the State Excise Department as well as the Special Director-General, Enforcement. We have brought the relevant facts to the notice of the Chief Secretary,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here on Thursday.
“We felt that much more could have been done in the State, which has an excise revenue of ₹34,000 crore. The kind of seizures which were made, they don’t even come to decimal..,” he said.
The disclosures to the Commission meant that only those on the ground, such as drivers and courier workers, were being booked and “big fish” were at large. “We have sought a special report on this matter from the Additional Chief Secretary, Home,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath