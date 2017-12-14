Election Commission bribery case: Chargesheet filed against Dhinakaran

The Delhi Police have chargesheeted AIADMK (Amma) leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran in an case of alleged attempt to bribe certain officers of the Election Commission for allotment of the `two leaves’ symbol of the undivided party.

While charging alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and three others in the case in July, the probe agency had informed a court here that it would file a supplementary chargesheet against Mr. Dhinakaran and the remaining accused after completing probe against them.

The charges against Mr. Chandrashekar include forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, using forged document as genuine and possessing a forged document, intending to use it as genuine, personating a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

Filing a supplementary chargesheet in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Bansal, the police have charged Mr. Dhinakaran with criminal conspiracy and indulging in corruption

The Judge is likely to take up the chargesheet for consideration for taking cognisance on December 21.

Mr. Dhinakaran is on bail.

The court had granted him bail in June, observing that the poll officials who were to be lured for getting AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol had not been identified.

As to the allegation that Mr. Dhinakaran was a conspirator, the court had said that the material that had been collected led to an inference that there was a conspiracy but this offence could not be deemed to be established on mere suspicion or inference. It had to be proved by cogent and acceptable evidence during trial.

Mr. Dhinakaran had been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on April 25 after four days of questioning.