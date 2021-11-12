EB staff brave the rain, keep city running

Official says 3,046 complaints serviced over last two days

The maintenance staff of the Electricity Department were constantly busy on Thursday and Friday after the deep depression left the city flooded in many areas, leading to widespread blackouts.

Mobile phones of local officials were constantly ringing in addition to consumer complaints being received through the Minnagam Call Centre. Hundreds of electricity field staff struggled to restore power supply to the lakhs of residents affected by the blackouts.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) said heavy rain since early morning caused technical snags in hundreds of feeder lines in addition to the snapping of overhead power lines. In several areas, including T. Nagar, West Mambalam, Kodambakkam, Alwarpet and Velachery, power supply was stopped due to knee-deep water stagnation.

However, the electricity maintenance staff, disregarding the heavy rain, swung into action from early morning to late night, rectifying electricity faults and re-powering transformers throughout the city.

Senior electricity officials said the operation and maintenance officials from the rank of chief to assistant engineers had been working day and night during the past week, and on Thursday, the workload became heavy. The city regained normalcy by Friday noon, when there were no pending complaints registered through the Minnagam Call Centre.

The electricity official said on Thursday, a total of 2,018 service complaints were rectified, and by Friday, the pending 1,028 were also addressed.