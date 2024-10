Craig Arnold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US-based Eaton, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat. Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa; Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam; V. Vishnu, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu; Olivier Leonetti, executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Eaton; and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.