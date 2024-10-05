GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eat healthy food, follow traditional lifestyle for longer life: Selvam

Published - October 05, 2024 11:41 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
VIT’s vice-president G.V. Selvam at the inauguration of the 11th edition of VIT Bio Summit on its campus in Vellore.

VIT’s vice-president G.V. Selvam at the inauguration of the 11th edition of VIT Bio Summit on its campus in Vellore.

People should eat healthy food and follow a traditional way of life to stay happy and live longer, G.V. Selvam, vice-president, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) said.

He was delivering the presidential address at the inauguration ceremony of the 11th edition of VIT Bio Summit organised by VIT’s School of Bio Sciences & Technology here.

He said the life expectancy in India was estimated around 70 years whereas Hong Kong and Japan had a higher life expectancy of 84 years. Nigeria had recorded the lowest with 53 years. “It has been said that people in Japan and Hong Kong eat healthy food and have been happier which has contributed to their long life,” he said.

He further said that one should consume organic and unadulterated food should be consumed to increase one’s life expectancy. “Doctors say we need to have food two hours before we go to sleep but many do not follow it. Organic farming should be emphasised rather than using chemicals in cultivation. Such farming methods will help people get healthy food,” he said

Highlighting the need to consume unadulterated food, VIT’s vice-president said that Israel had been a pioneer in the agriculture sector by following organic farming and the best agriculture practices. “VIT has also roped in farming experts from Israel to learn its agriculture practices to teach its students,” he said.

S. Vincent, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology; and Sanu Jacob, Director, FSSAI-National Food Laboratory, were present

Published - October 05, 2024 11:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.