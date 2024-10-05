Eat healthy food, follow traditional lifestyle for longer life: Selvam

People should eat healthy food and follow a traditional way of life to stay happy and live longer, G.V. Selvam, vice-president, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) said.

He was delivering the presidential address at the inauguration ceremony of the 11th edition of VIT Bio Summit organised by VIT’s School of Bio Sciences & Technology here.

He said the life expectancy in India was estimated around 70 years whereas Hong Kong and Japan had a higher life expectancy of 84 years. Nigeria had recorded the lowest with 53 years. “It has been said that people in Japan and Hong Kong eat healthy food and have been happier which has contributed to their long life,” he said.

He further said that one should consume organic and unadulterated food should be consumed to increase one’s life expectancy. “Doctors say we need to have food two hours before we go to sleep but many do not follow it. Organic farming should be emphasised rather than using chemicals in cultivation. Such farming methods will help people get healthy food,” he said

Highlighting the need to consume unadulterated food, VIT’s vice-president said that Israel had been a pioneer in the agriculture sector by following organic farming and the best agriculture practices. “VIT has also roped in farming experts from Israel to learn its agriculture practices to teach its students,” he said.

S. Vincent, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology; and Sanu Jacob, Director, FSSAI-National Food Laboratory, were present