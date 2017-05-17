Eat healthy and stay cool this summer, say doctors

With the mercury level touching 41 degrees on Tuesday, doctors in the city have already begun to see heat-related ailments. But with the increasing water scarcity, illnesses such as Hepatitis A, typhoid and diarrhoeal disease too could start spreading, they say.

“Contaminated water could lead to diarrhoeal disease, Hepatitis A, dysentery and viral gastroenteritis,” said S. Subramanian, infectious diseases consultant, Gleneagles Global Hospitals. “As the city is reeling under severe heat, residents must be careful, especially the young and the elderly. Staying well hydrated is essential to keep the body fit and healthy,” he said.

Clean filters

Dr. Subramanian also pointed out that while many installed water filters in their homes, these devices are often not serviced and maintained. “Check your water filters and make sure they are working properly, and cleaned periodically” he said.

At Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital, about 25 to 30 heat-related illnesses are treated every day, said senior consultant paediatrician, Janani Sankar. “These include febrile seizures, urinary infections, skin infections and heat exhaustion. We are also expecting typhoid and Hepatitis cases in the next few months due to water problems,” she said. Dr. Sankar also said that cases of accidental ingestions of kerosene, phenyl and toilet cleaner are coming in, as thirsty children mistook the liquids for beverages, especially if they were stored in soft drink bottles. “Parents have to be careful about this,” she said.

Drinking boiled water, avoiding fast food, bathing twice a day in lukewarm water and following hand hygiene are crucial in this season, she said.

Cases of diarrhoeal disease have started coming in at SIMS Hospital, said consultant physician Jaichitra Suresh. “We are also seeing a number of viral infections and chicken pox and surprisingly also a few dengue cases and lots of fever patients,” she said.

‘Chlorination process on’

Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy said the government’s main goal is to ensure the safety of water sources. “Chlorination of all piped water supply is taking place. As water lorries are used more in the dry season, we are also checking their sources of water to see if they are safe. We have block-wise data on this. This apart, we will monitor disease patterns to see if the incidence of water-borne diseases is high anywhere,” Mr. Kolandaisamy said.

While diarrhoeal disease is an acute condition, leptospirosis, typhoid and others are slower to develop, he said. “Residents should take efforts to chlorinate and clean sumps and overhead tanks in their houses,” he said.

For every 1,000 litres of water, use four grams of bleaching powder. The powder should be dissolved in a bucket of water, allowed to settle and the supernatant fluid used and mixed in sump water, Mr. Kolandaisamy added.