Ease restrictions to enable revival of business, say service providers for weddings, functions

The Tamil Nadu Hire Goods Owners Association has said weddings should be allowed with 50% of the venue’s capacity, as this would generate employment in lighting, pandal, stage decorations and other services

The Tamil Nadu Hire Goods Owners Association that includes an umbrella of service providers for wedding parties and festivals, has appealed for the easing of COVID-19 restrictions to enable them to eke out a living during the pandemic.

The service providers that include sound and lighting organisers, generators and pandal organisers, cooking utensil providers and stage decorators among others, took out a rally to the Dharmapuri Collectorate on Monday, demanding the easing of restrictions along the lines of relaxations provided for movie halls and industrial establishments.

According to the Hire Goods Owners Association, the renewed restrictions on wedding parties and festivities at religious places has put a strain on the business of service providers, who have just picked up work after a year-long lull forced by COVID-19.

In the wake of the spike in new cases, the government has restricted wedding parties and banned temple festivals to stem the spread of the pandemic.

However, the association has stated that the restrictions are selective, allowing for the operation of movie halls and industrial establishments with 50% capacity. Similarly, wedding halls should be allowed to be opened to host weddings to 50% capacity, which in turn would generate employment for the ancillary service providers, who are dependent on weddings and festivals.

The array of services represented by the association find business especially in summers, when temple festivals are scheduled. While last year, the start of the lockdown killed the businesses of ancillary services, the continuance of similar restrictions would hurt prospects of the revival of businesses, the association has said.

The members of the association held a similar rally in Krishnagiri before dropping off a petition at the Collectorate here.