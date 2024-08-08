Earth observation satellites play crucial role in sustainability and governance, says ISRO Chairman

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) space-based earth observation, monitoring and data support satellites have played a crucial role in sustainability and governance and made an impact over the years, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said on Thursday.

He was speaking on the topic, ‘Space Technology Applications for Governance and Sustainability’, on the second day of the ‘International Conference on Hunger Free World: Professor M.S. Swaminathan’s Vision for an Evergreen Revolution’ at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in Chennai.

Mr. Somanath said that a phenomenal system comprising nearly 50 satellites was working in space for providing various forms of data. With respect to cyclones, the data from satellites were very reliable. The genesis, track prediction and landfall were well calculated, which helped administrators take suitable measures, he said.

Mr. Somanath said that for a country like India, the number of earth observation, monitoring and data support satellites in space was not enough. “It must be tripled or quadrupled in the coming days. Though we have so much data, its utilisation in online applications is still a major challenge. Here is where players such as NGOs or businesses should come in. We need to work on how to make use of the data,” he said.

“Various problems that we face today are primarily related to agriculture, productivity, planning, land resources and utilisation, weather and climate change, and how we can support modelling and prediction. We believe that space technology can bring a synoptic view of these issues to the community, decision-makers, and scientists,” he said.

Listing the various applications of space-based measurements of ISRO, Mr. Somanath said, “We are also working on one lakh mobile handheld service terminals for fishermen. These handheld devices with many features can do bidirectional communication when they are in the deep sea, including on the weather conditions, cyclone genesis and GPS locations.”

He said ISRO had come up with technologies related to renewable energy generation, such as solar calculators, which help in finding suitable locations for installation of solar power plants, and the best locations for setting up windmills. “Even at sea, we have recently done studies of the best place to locate wind plants, and some of them are getting ready on the coast of Tamil Nadu as well as in Gujarat, based on our database,” he said.

T. Ramasami, trustee, MSSRF, and former Secretary to the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, was among those present.

