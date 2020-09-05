Earmark more funds for overseas education of SCs: RTI activist

MADURAI

In the last eight years, only three SC students from T.N. had gone abroad

Over the last eight years, only three students from the scheduled caste (SC) communities in Tamil Nadu had gone abroad with the financial assistance under the ‘Overseas scholarship scheme’ from the State Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

Sharing the information obtained from the Right To Information (RTI) Act recently, Madurai-based activist S.Karthik told The Hindu on Saturday that this was far low, when compared with New Delhi and Karnataka, where the governments had not only earmarked more funds, but also ensured that the students’ utilised the scheme in a big way.

The policy note of the Adi-Dravidar Welfare Department (2019-20) stated that it had earmarked an additional ₹6 crore towards SC students aspiring to go abroad and pursue higher education and research programmes. However, in reality, it was different as there were very little takers, he said.

The response to the activist’s query indicated that 18 students from the SC community had applied over the last eight years (2012-13) to (2019-20) and only three among them had gone to study bio-technology, drug discovery and cellular biology in three different countries. The department had given ₹1.66 crore out of ₹2.65 crore earmarked. Even here, close to ₹99 lakh had not been utilised, he said.

Suggesting that the government can create awareness at school and college levels, Mr. Karthik said the government should set up special cells at the district level to reach out to the SC students. By doing so, more and more students may benefit from the scholarship scheme, he added.

In Karnataka, the government has a ‘Prabuddha’ scheme for SC/ST students. Every year, the government accommodated students including women (33%) and differently-abled students from the community also get 4% quota. The government provided financial assistance to 250 students aspiring to pursue PG programmes and 150 seats for UG courses abroad. Similarly, the New Delhi government too had earmarked ₹20 crore for SC/ST students to pursue higher education and research abroad, which benefited the community every year, Mr. Karthik said.

The activist wanted the State government to enhance the scholarship scheme to ₹20 crore every year. The government should probe the reasons for poor turnout in the last eight years and rope in the Higher Education department officials and make them accountable so that the poorest in the society benefited.

When contacted, a senior official in the Ad-Dravidar Welfare Department in Chennai said the T.N. government has scholarship schemes not only for students, but also for lawyers who just completed their law degree. They can avail financial assistance fulfilling certain conditions. The government, he said, had been sensitising the SC/ST students about the various scholarship schemes. Funds were not a constraint and cited the policy note about the enhancement of the scholarship by ₹6 crore last year.