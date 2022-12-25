Early intervention benefits children with congenital hearing loss, say doctors

December 25, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Early intervention for hearing loss will benefit children suffering from deafness and help to integrate them into the mainstream, ENT specialists said.

At The Hindu Wellness webinar, organised jointly with Naruvi Hospital, Vellore, on Sunday, Nadia Fasal, a consultant at the head and neck surgery department, said screening newborns using non-invasive mechanisms would help detect the defect early.

“Babies should be screened when they come for their first vaccination so that if intervention is needed, it begins within six months of birth. The tests are cost-effective,” she said.

Vikram, a consultant and rhinologist at the hospital, said babies offered sufficient clues from infancy for care-givers to pick up. A loud noise would startle a sleeping baby. By the third and fourth month, the baby would make eye contact with the mother and respond to her voice.

“Usually a boy or girl starts making noise by the fourth to sixth month, and if a baby doesn’t do that, it should raise an alarm,” he explained.

A cochlear implant would help children with inner-ear hearing loss, said Manusrut, consultant and cochlear implant surgeon at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad. An implant is offered only after a thorough paediatric assessment.

“Also, a child with hearing loss in both ears is considered the best for an implant,” he added.

The prohibitive cost, the slow process of early intervention and the hard road to ensuring that the child gets auditory and verbal therapy after implantation deter parents from going in for the treatment, the doctors said.