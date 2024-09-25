Early diagnosis of retinal diseases can prevent blindness, says expert

The last Sunday of September is observed as World Retina Day, the aim of the event being to create awareness of retina-related blindness.

Promod S. Bhende, director of vitreo retina department at Sankara Nethralaya, said people ignore the need for regular check-up as symptoms of retinal diseases emerge only when blindness occurs. Recently, a patient with macular degeneration discontinued treatment for personal reasons. Instead of getting treated every two months, she delayed it by another two months.

“After treatment she could read four lines (on the vision chart), but she lost what she had gained. She can now read only two lines. May be, if she continues the treatment, she could read another line,” Dr. Bhende said.

The centre of the retina, called macula, is the most sensitive, and responsible for reading and writing. As people age, they could develop holes in the macula. “Earlier, we could diagnose macular holes but there was no treatment. Now, if operated in the early stages, the success rate is 90%, and they maintain almost near normal vision,” Dr. Bhende explained.

Ophthalmologists also administer injections to regain sight for certain retinal conditions. People must take them regularly. “The injection has to be continued for a prolonged period of time. With better drugs, we are extending the time between two injections but if you miss the injection, the condition will relapse.,” Dr. Bhende said.

The focus of World Retina Day this year is on retinal diseases in children and age-related macular degeneration, that affects the elderly. While under the Bal Swasthya universal health screening scheme, eye checks are included and have helped to pick-up retinal conditions early, the concern is about the elderly who also have the added burden of lifestyle-induced diseases, Dr. Bhende added.

Stating that age-related macular degeneration and dry retina can be treated if detected early, Dr. Bhende said, dry retina is treated using antioxidant vitamin supplements. “Around 10% of the elderly develop abnormal blood vessels resulting sometimes in blindness. Even that can be treated if detected in time,” he said.

People should undergo regular eye examination so that the diseases are picked up early and normal vision is maintained. Delay could result in situations necessitating more expensive treatments, which are cumbersome and invasive, he added.