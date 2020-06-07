Early diagnosis of cancer crucial, say doctors

CHENNAI

07 June 2020 23:45 IST

Meet marking Cancer Survivors’ Day held

Early diagnosis of cancer helps increase the possibility of cure for patients to a great extent, said doctors participating in a ‘Cancer Survivors’ Day’ virtual conference organised by EsoIndia on Sunday.

Pala Babu Rajesh, the first Indian-origin doctor to be elected vice-president of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburg, said that though there was always a possibility of relapse in cancer, the possibility of a potential cure was high when diagnosed early.

Highlighting that those successfully treated for cancer had overcome a great challenge in their lives, Dr. Rajesh opined that ‘survivors’ may not be the right term to refer to them. Mallika Tiruvadanan, palliative medicine specialist, said that the scope and understanding of palliative care had changed over time. “It is not only for those who are terminally ill. Palliative care can help those in the initial stages of cancer. It can help them deal with the treatment,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

S.M. Chandramohan, gastrointestinal surgeon and founder of EsoIndia, highlighted various awareness programmes organised by the team stressing the importance of early diagnosis of cancer.

He explained how treatment options had considerably improved over the years.

Many patients who successfully underwent treatment shared their experiences.