E-waste collection campaign launched in Chennai

January 18, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Launched on January 13, the campaign will be on till February 13; members of public can deposit the e-waste at Meenakshi College in Kodambakkam

Kavinaya

The Lions Multiple District 324 is organising a month-long e-waste collection drive “Dump and Donate” in Chennai as part of a nationwide drive.

Members will collect e-waste from the residences, offices and business establishments and deposit it at Meenakshi College for Women, Kodambakkam. K. S. Lakshmi, Secretary of the college, has allotted space to deposit the e-wastes for this campaign and it is being supervised by G. M. Balaji Rathnam. “We have requested our students and staff members to take part in this e-waste collection programme,” she said. The college will initiate a mega e-waste collection drive on January 30 within the campus. Members of the public can deposit their e-waste at the college. The collected e-waste will be processed as per the procedure in due course.

Launched on January 13 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Melvin Jones, founder of Lions Clubs International, the e-waste collection drive will be on till February 13. The programme was launched by A.P. Singh, International Third Vice-President of Lions Clubs and Sangeeta Jatia, Past International Director. Lions Clubs International has partnered with Hindustan E-Waste Management Private Limited and National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) for this campaign.

India had generated about 3.2 million tonnes of e-wastes, including desktops, DVDs, air coolers, during 2020-2021 alone. These pose serious threats to the environment.

Volunteers interested in being part of the campaign can contact Mr. Rathnam on ph: 9840034444, according to a release.

