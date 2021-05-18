E-registration must for people moving to another police station limits in Chennai

Public have been asked to cooperate with police for effective implementation and prevent spread of COVID-19.

The city police decided to intensify implementation of lockdown more effectively from Tuesday. People cannot move from one sector of a police station to another. They need e-registration to move from one police station limits to another police station limits in the permitted time — 6 am-10 am

On the orders of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the city police has made arrangements to tighten restrictions further with establishing vehicle check points on the borders in 13 places of 12 police districts in the city. Barricades will be established on roads at sector wise in every police station. Arrangements have been made for the public to buy vegetables, essentials and food within the sector where they live. They will be allowed to do so in the permitted hours between 6 a.m to 10 am as per guidelines of government.

Besides, 153 vehicle checking points have been established connecting all important junctions and covering all police limits. People who move on roads beyond the permitted hours should have e-registration. Otherwise, appropriate legal action will be taken against those who do not have such e-registration and their vehicles will be seized, said the city police.

Each police station will be divided into three sectors. “There will be 348 sectors which will be cordoned off with barricades on roads. Arrangements have been made so that residents who live in one police station limits to another police station limits. Those who move to another police station limits should have required e-registration. People without e-registration will not be allowed to enter another sector,” the city police commissioner ordered. Constant monitoring will be done on people who are under home isolation in 181 containment zones. Necessary action will be action against those who come out from the containment areas. No one will be allowed to move from the containment zone and all arrangements will be made to supply essential to them.

Men will be deployed on 205 two-wheeler patrolling vehicles, 309 four wheeler patrolling vehicles and beat patrolling vehicles of police stations will be stationed at important points in each police station limits. People will not be allowed to move without e-registration except on emergency purpose or any other unavoidable circumstances, said the city police.

Instructions have been issued to Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners to monitor and implement the lockdown effectively. Public have been asked to cooperate with police for effective implementation and prevent spread of COVID-19.