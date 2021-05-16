E-registration must for exempted industries

Representative of each firm can register vehicles of all employees in one application

Continuous process industries and those manufacturing essential commodities, which have been exempted from the COVID-19 lockdown, have been mandated to apply for e-registration of vehicles.

The government has asked the industries permitted to operate as per G.O. (Ms) No. 348, dated April 20, 2021, and G.O. (Ms) No. 377, dated May 12, 2021, to complete the e-registration of vehicles. The company PAN card is required to complete the process.

The e-registration is company-based, and the representative of each firm has been asked to register the vehicles of employees in a single application. All types of vehicles, including motorcycles, are allowed to be registered for intra-district, inter-district and inter-State movement of vehicles.

A company can re-apply for e-registration by submitting a fresh application.

Firms have been asked to login at https://eregister.tnega. org/ to apply for e-registration of vehicles.