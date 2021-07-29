E-post counter opened in Vellore

An exclusive e-post counter opened at Vellore Head Post Office in honour of Tokyo olympic games silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu in Vellore on Thursday.

VELLORE

29 July 2021 23:56 IST

Move aimed to send wishes to Mirabai Chanu, other contestants

An exclusive e-post counter was opened at Vellore Head Post Office (HPO) on Thursday for sports enthusiasts to send their wishes to Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, Mirabai Chanu. A nominal fee of ₹10 will be charged for each e-post.

According to a press release, the initiative is aimed at encouraging the winners at the Olympic games and also those who are still contesting.

Sports enthusiasts can also send an e-post message ‘Best of Luck Indian Olympic Team’ for the forthcoming events.

The event was inaugurated by M. Tamil Selvan, a national bronze medallist a decade ago and works as a postman in the Department of Posts in the Fort Town.

The function was presided over by P. Komal Kumar, Superintendent of Post Offices (Vellore division), and G. Srinivasan, senior postmaster, Vellore HPO. Citizens can dial this number - 9043745442 - for assistance, the release issued here added.