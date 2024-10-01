e-passes still mandatory for tourists visiting the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration, on Monday (September 30, 2024) has notified tourists visiting the district that they will have to continue applying for an e-pass, following the High Court’s directions.

In a statement, the Nilgiris district administration said that procuring an e-pass to enter the Nilgiris had been mandatory since May 7. The district administration said that the mandate to apply for an e-pass, which is automatically approved will continue for the foreseeable future. Officials said that as the process was fully automated, and could be completed in a few minutes, that there was no reason for tourists to worry about the continuation of the system.

They said that visitors could apply for the e-pass through the website, www.epass.tnega.org. For residents of the Nilgiris, they would not need to apply for an e-pass as long as they were travelling in vehicles registered in the Nilgiris (TN 43 vehicles).

The district administration appealed to tourists and local residents who were travelling in vehicles registered outside the Nilgiris to apply for an e-pass which will be checked at all border check-posts prior to them being allowed into the district, it was stated.