GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

e-passes still mandatory for tourists visiting the Nilgiris

For residents of the Nilgiris, they would not need to apply for an e-pass as long as they were travelling in vehicles registered in the Nilgiris

Updated - October 01, 2024 02:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Udhagamandalam. File

A view of Udhagamandalam. File | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The Nilgiris district administration, on Monday (September 30, 2024) has notified tourists visiting the district that they will have to continue applying for an e-pass, following the High Court’s directions.

In a statement, the Nilgiris district administration said that procuring an e-pass to enter the Nilgiris had been mandatory since May 7. The district administration said that the mandate to apply for an e-pass, which is automatically approved will continue for the foreseeable future. Officials said that as the process was fully automated, and could be completed in a few minutes, that there was no reason for tourists to worry about the continuation of the system.

They said that visitors could apply for the e-pass through the website, www.epass.tnega.org. For residents of the Nilgiris, they would not need to apply for an e-pass as long as they were travelling in vehicles registered in the Nilgiris (TN 43 vehicles).

The district administration appealed to tourists and local residents who were travelling in vehicles registered outside the Nilgiris to apply for an e-pass which will be checked at all border check-posts prior to them being allowed into the district, it was stated.

Published - October 01, 2024 02:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris / tourism / eco-tourism / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.