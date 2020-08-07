E-pass system unnecessary, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the government should dispense with the mandate of obtaining an e-pass for travel within Tamil Nadu if it was really interested in giving the benefits of relaxations of the COVID-19 lockdown to the people.
“As the government has already announced precautionary measures for those travelling to other districts on their own, the e-pass system is unnecessary,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.
Pointing out that e-passes would not provide any solution as the Centre had made it clear that it was not necessary, the DMK leader wondered why Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who claimed to be following the Centre’s guidelines, had not withdrawn the system.
“The government has permitted companies to resume work, but keep the workers inside their houses. Is making e-pass compulsory to travel between districts a good COVID-19 management protocol,” he asked.
Mr. Stalin said that people were raising the same question and the artificial ban on people’s movement in the name of e-passes had caused them a lot of difficulties.
Alleging irregularities and corruption in the issuance of e-passes, Mr. Stalin said the government had failed to pay attention to these issues, even though the media had extensively reported on itcorruption behind issuing e-pass. “Do not allow irregularities and corruption,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath