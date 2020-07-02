E-pass mandatory for persons entering Erode on foot

With hundreds of people continuing to enter the district on foot everyday, the district police have clarified that e-pass is mandatory for all vehicles and also for persons who enter on foot.
Workers from Pallipalayam, Kumarapalayam, Kokkarayanpettai and other areas in Namakkal district are working in various industries in the city and in rural areas.
Due to lockdown and in the absence of inter-district bus services, many travel by two-wheelers, while many workers cross the bridges across River Cauvery and enter the district at various places. Check-posts were established at Karungalpalayam, Parisal Thurai, Vendipalayam, Lakshmi Nagar, Bhavani, Noyyal River and at Chennimalai where entry of persons without e-pass are sent back.
But, a large number of workers from Pallipalayam reaches Karungalpalayam check-post in the city to proceed towards their destinations.
Since vehicles without e-pass were not allowed, many started to enter the district on foot. With hundreds of people entering the district on foot everyday, the police announced that e-pass is mandatory for them.
On Wednesday, persons with e-pass were only allowed. However, later, daily earners and workers were allowed after collecting details from them. Officials said that industries should apply for e-pass for their staff and workers or provide accommodation for them at their workplace, if they travel from other districts.
