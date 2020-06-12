E-pass checking intensified in neighbouring districts of Chennai

CHENNAI

12 June 2020 17:27 IST

Tiruvallur to provide passes to only to those living near industries

The Tiruvallur district administration has restricted issuance of e-pass to enter the district even for work.

Many people from Chennai travel to Tiruvallur on a daily basis to work in the industries. Till date, the police and district administration were allowing those working in different industries if they showed their identity card.

“Now we have stopped it and only those with e-passes will be allowed to enter. We are providing passes only to those living near the industries. Those living far away can get a pass and stay near their work place. Travelling daily will not be encouraged,” said Tiruvallur Collector Mageswari Ravikumar.

Meanwhile, the police have also intensified checking of e-passes in the districts bordering Chennai. Vehicles from Chennai, without valid pass, are not being allowed to enter Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram or Tiruvallur district.

“The e-pass is mandatory to enter other districts. However, as many people from Chennai travel to Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on a daily basis, it was relaxed a bit. However, we found that many are misusing it and roaming around unnecessarily,” said a senior police officer.

There are 15 check points in the border of these districts including one at Thirumazhisai. “Those with e-pass do not have a problem but others are being sent back. We will be intensifying the checking in the coming days,” said a senior police officer.

Rumour mongers warned

Tiruvallur SP P. Aravindan said there had been rumours about total lockdown to be announced by the Tamil Nadu government. Since this could lead to panic buying, the police warned people not to spread rumours. “We will arrest those who spread rumours. The police is closely monitoring social media to identify those who spread fake messages,” he said.