e-Office set to make government services seamless

With the aim of providing seamless and efficient services to citizens, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to implement the e-Office framework, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), with immediate effect in all government Departments/PSUs/Boards/Agencies under its control.

The move entails the processing of all files electronically, in lieu of a manual file processing system.

"All government offices in the State shall adopt this system of administration forthwith, to enable efficiency within their own offices and to provide seamless service to citizens," a G.O. issued by the Information Technology Department said.

e-Office is a suite of applications for implementing office procedures electronically. It entails an Electronic File Management System for speedy disposal of files, resulting in better utilisation of manpower and thereby avoiding delays and facilitating better governance. The objective of implementing e-Office is to eliminate the use of paper and make a majority of office communications electronic, and improve efficiency, consistency and effectiveness of government responses.

e-Office also involves the use of an Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) application, developed by WIPRO, for all Human Resources (HR)/Office Procedure (OP) activities such as payment of bills, sanctioning of leave, increments etc., and maintenance of associated registers in electronic form.

Hands-on training

“All government Departments/PSUs/Boards/Agencies under the control of Government of Tamil Nadu are directed to take necessary steps to implement e-Office application developed by NIC with immediate effect through Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), the State Nodal Agency for e-Governance initiatives, which will provide necessary support and hands-on training on e-Office application to all officials in the e-Office workflow in coordination with NIC," the G.O. stated.

The TNeGA will also make necessary arrangements to handhold departments/agencies and provide technical support as and when required with regard to the implementation of e-Office. The government has directed the Commissioner of e-Governance/Chief Executive Officer, TNeGA, to send a formal proposal for the procurement of e-Sign for using the same in e-Office.

The initiative is also aimed at reducing the turnaround time and meeting the demands of the citizen’s charter, providing effective resource management to improve the quality of administration, establishing transparency and accountability and providing a cost-effective e-storage facility.