‘e-mail complaints against Velumani’

COIMBATORE

14 March 2021 01:06 IST

DMK nominee for Thondamuthur Karthikeya Sivasenapathy started his campaign by creating an e-mail account, asking people to report omissions by Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, the incumbent. He also released a video highlighting the discharge of effluents into drains in Meenakshi Nagar and Priya Nagar — areas falling under the constituency. Today was the first day of his campaign and until the close of campaign period, there would be a daily strategy, including the release of videos, he added.

