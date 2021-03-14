Tamil NaduCOIMBATORE 14 March 2021 01:06 IST
‘e-mail complaints against Velumani’
DMK nominee for Thondamuthur Karthikeya Sivasenapathy started his campaign by creating an e-mail account, asking people to report omissions by Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, the incumbent. He also released a video highlighting the discharge of effluents into drains in Meenakshi Nagar and Priya Nagar — areas falling under the constituency. Today was the first day of his campaign and until the close of campaign period, there would be a daily strategy, including the release of videos, he added.
