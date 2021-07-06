e-Budget likely to be presented, says Speaker

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 00:47 IST

‘It will make proceedings paperless’

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Monday indicated that a paperless e-Budget was likely to be presented in the House. Efforts towards preparing the same were on, he said.

Speaking to reporters on the Secretariat campus, Mr. Appavu said on the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, steps were being taken to make the proceedings of the House paperless.

“A meeting was held to discuss the possibility. Steps are being taken towards it. A good decision will be taken soon,” the Speaker said, adding that the proposal enjoyed everyone’s support in the Assembly.

The DMK legislator also recalled the efforts taken by late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi to set up Tidel Park in Chennai, pushing the State towards technology and helping it employ several hundreds of youngsters.

He also recalled the contributions made by former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, M. Anandakrishan, towards standardising the Tamil keyboard and conducting a Tamil Internet Conference.

To a query on AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s request to expunge the remarks made by DMK legislator Eswaran, the Speaker said: “It was an incident that happened within the Assembly. It has our attention. There is no need to debate it in public.”