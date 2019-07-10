‘Dynastic politics’ jibe riles up DMK

A remark by AIADMK legislator S. Ravi about dynastic politics riled up the DMK during a debate on the demand for grants for the Law and Prisons Departments in the Assembly on Tuesday.

During his speech, Mr. Ravi referred to dynastic politics in the DMK. Immediately, DMK members were on their feet, protesting against the remark. The din continued for a few minutes before DMK Whip R. Chakrapani was allowed to speak.

Mr. Chakrapani said his party’s leader had come up the hard way. Despite being the son of the party leader, he had taken part in numerous protests and had to face a number of challenges, he added. Mr. Chakrapani then spoke of the dynasty in the AIADMK, referring to Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s son, who is currently an MP, and the sons of Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar and his colleague Rajan Chellappa.

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani said the MLA did not mention anyone by name. “In today’s Murasoli (DMK mouthpiece), you have mentioned Vaarisu (dynast) so many times. Maybe he read that only from your paper and is referring to that,” he said.