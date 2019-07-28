DVK cadre held for posts on Facebook

The Kattoor police in Coimbatore on Saturday arrested Nirmal Kumar, 30, district secretary of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), on the charge of posting communally sensitive content on Facebook.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by V. Manikandan of Avarampalayam. Kumar uploaded a photograph of him and two others with a bone (said to be from a beef stall) in protest against the attack on a Muslim from Poravachery in Nagapattinam on July 11 after he shared a photo of him having beef soup.

Kumar, a resident of Rathinapuri, was arrested under Section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC. DVK founder Kolathur Mani said Kumar approached the city police seeking permission to stage a protest near South Taluk office against honour killings on July 23 (Tuesday).

“The police denied permission for the protest stating that Kumar was uploading posts against Hindu Makkal Katchi on Facebook. The protest was held as planned on July 23 without police permission and they did not arrest anyone,” Mr. Mani said.

“They (police) were aware of his Facebook posts and they could have suo motu arrested him. The arrest was made on Saturday with an intention to keep him behind bars for at least two days as Kumar cannot seek bail on Saturday and Sunday,” he added.