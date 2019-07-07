DVAC team searches houses of Inspector

A team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials, on Saturday, conducted simultaneous searches on the houses of an inspector attached to Commercial Crime Investigation Wing, Vellore and seized several documents pertaining to his properties.

An FIR was filed by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police, Vellore against S. Rameshraj and his father R. Sundaresan, as the former had amassed wealth over and above the income from known sources.

The DVAC officials searched the houses of Rameshraj in Idayansathu in Anaicut taluk of Vellore and Thellurpalayam, Usur and reportedly collected enough evidence to substantiate their charges.

Rameshraj was working as Inspector of Police in Ramanatham police station in Cuddalore in 2010-13 when he amassed properties in the names of himself and his father.

The official was charged under Sections 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 109 of IPC, while his father was charged for abetting the crime.