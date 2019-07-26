Tamil Nadu

DVAC submits report on probe against Minister

Send document to vigilance panel: HC

A preliminary inquiry report and a status report on the investigation into the disproportionate assets allegations against Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji was submitted before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The report by the Director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, was submitted to a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi. The court directed the report be sent to the State Vigilance Commission. The case was adjourned to August 14. The court was hearing a PIL petition filed by R. Mahendran of Madurai in 2013. In his petition, he complained that Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji, while contesting the Assembly election in 2011, had declared that he had no known sources of income.

However, Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji was in possession of immovable and movable assets, the petitioner said, and sought a probe into the alleged disproportionate assets of the Minister.

The court had directed the DVAC to probe the allegations against the Minister from 1996, when he held the post of vice-president of Tiruthangal town panchayat, now a municipality, in Virudhunagar district.

