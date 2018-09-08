DVAC submits probe report on plaint against CM in court

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday submitted in the Madras High Court its report after completing preliminary inquiry on a complaint related to large-scale corruption in the award of civil contracts by the Highways department, a portfolio held by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted the report in a sealed cover before Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira, who was seized of a petition filed by DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi. The petitioner sought a direction to the DVAC to register a First Information Report on the basis of the complaint lodged by him on June 13.

However, the judge did not peruse the report and asked the DVAC to produce it on September 12 because senior counsel N.R. Elango, representing the petitioner, sought time to file a rejoinder to a counter affidavit filed by the DVAC Additional Superintendent of Police S. Venkatachalapathy during the last hearing of the case on Tuesday.

The senior counsel suspected that the investigating officer would have come up with a negative report concluding that no cognisable offence had been made out in the complaint lodged by the petitioner and therefore there was no necessity to register an FIR. He urged the court to grant him time till Wednesday for filing a detailed rejoinder.

In his counter affidavit, Mr. Venkatachalapathy had stated that he had concluded the preliminary inquiry and submitted a draft final report to the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption as well as the Vigilance Commissioner on August 28. The officer did not disclose whether it was a positive or a negative report.

‘Dismiss plea for FIR’

Stating that further course of action would be decided on the basis of the instructions received from the Vigilance Commissioner, he said the preliminary inquiry had been conducted earnestly in accordance with law. Therefore, the present petition seeking a direction to register an FIR should be dismissed.

According to the complainant, the Chief Minister had allegedly indulged in several irregularities while granting contracts for widening of various State highways.

Citing specific instances, the complainant said the Highways department was at present converting a 70.20 km Oddanchatram-Dharapuram-Avinashipalayam stretch into a four lane facility. The original estimated project cost was ₹713.34 crore, but subsequently it got escalated to ₹1,515 crore, including a cash grant of ₹315 crore.

Contending that the cost of the project would not exceed ₹200 crore if it was calculated on the basis of the market norm of ₹2.2 crore (including contractor’s profit) for widening every kilometre, Mr. Bharathi accused the Chief Minister of sanctioning ₹1,515 crore unnecessarily and awarding the contract to a firm owned by his son Mithun’s brother-in-law.

Similarly, the original estimated cost of widening Tirunelveli-Sengottai-Kollam section running for about 45.64 km was escalated from ₹407.60 crore to ₹900 crore (including 8 years bi-annual payment of ₹45 crore each and cash grant of ₹180 crore) and the contract was awarded to Mithun’s father-in-law P. Subramaniam, the petitioner alleged.

Mr. Bharathi accused the Chief Minister of having indulged in similar irregularities in widening the Madurai Ring Road, Valandalur-Walajabad highway and a few other highways in Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri and Virudhunagar districts. He claimed that the sub contracts for all these projects had been awarded to the Chief Minister’s relatives.