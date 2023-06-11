ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC sleuths nab Food Cell SSI with ₹4.35 lakh unaccounted money near Srivilliputtur

June 11, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Virudhunagar

The Vigilance sleuths had received a complaint that Murugaselvan had been collecting monthly ‘mamool’ from rice mill owners and ration rice smugglers

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: S Subramanium

Virudhunagar unit of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on the night of June 10 seized ₹4.35 lakh of unaccounted money from a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, attached to Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (Food Cell) of Virudhunagar district near here.

According to DVAC sources, acting on a tip of a team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran and Inspector of Police Salvan Durai, intercepted a car in which the SSI Murugaselvan (50) was spotted at Alagapuri check post at around 9 p.m.

The Vigilance sleuths had received a complaint that Murugaselvan had been collecting monthly ‘mamool’ from rice mill owners and ration rice smugglers.

On June 10 night, he was returning after reportedly collecting ‘mamool’ from rice mill owners and rice smugglers from in and around Srivilliputhur and Rajapalayam.

Murugaselvan was driving his private car and upon search in the vehicle the officials reportedly found ₹4.35 lakh kept in a box.

He has been booked for possession of unaccounted money.

The vigilance officials conducted checks at the SSI’s houses at Virudhunagar and Madurai.

Further investigation is underway.

