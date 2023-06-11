HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC sleuths nab Food Cell SSI with ₹4.35 lakh unaccounted money near Srivilliputtur

The Vigilance sleuths had received a complaint that Murugaselvan had been collecting monthly ‘mamool’ from rice mill owners and ration rice smugglers

June 11, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: S Subramanium

Virudhunagar unit of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on the night of June 10 seized ₹4.35 lakh of unaccounted money from a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, attached to Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (Food Cell) of Virudhunagar district near here.

According to DVAC sources, acting on a tip of a team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran and Inspector of Police Salvan Durai, intercepted a car in which the SSI Murugaselvan (50) was spotted at Alagapuri check post at around 9 p.m.

The Vigilance sleuths had received a complaint that Murugaselvan had been collecting monthly ‘mamool’ from rice mill owners and ration rice smugglers.

On June 10 night, he was returning after reportedly collecting ‘mamool’ from rice mill owners and rice smugglers from in and around Srivilliputhur and Rajapalayam.

Murugaselvan was driving his private car and upon search in the vehicle the officials reportedly found ₹4.35 lakh kept in a box.

He has been booked for possession of unaccounted money.

The vigilance officials conducted checks at the SSI’s houses at Virudhunagar and Madurai.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.