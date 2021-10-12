DVAC seizes unaccounted cash in Ulundurpet

KALLAKURICHI

12 October 2021 23:53 IST

Team conducts a surprise check at the office of Forester

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹35.64 lakh during a surprise check at the office of a Forester in Ulundurpet division near here on Tuesday.

Following complaints, a team conducted a surprise check at the office of Forester Shankar Ganesh and seized ₹11.64 lakh from him.

DVAC sources said Shankar Ganesh had collected commission from contractors for taking up works under the Tamil Nadu Plantation Corporation scheme in Pagandai, Thyagadurgam, Sankarapuram and Thirukovilur ranges.

The collected amount was intended to be handed over to Nesamani, Regional Manager of the Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation of Pudukottai who held additional charge of Villupuram division.

Farming contractors

The forester had collected money from farming contractors in the above ranges at 25% commission for the contracts and bills sanctioned to them.

Based on Mr. Ganesh’s statement, the team intercepted the vehicle of Mr. Nesamani when he arrived in Ulundurpet and seized ₹24 lakh from him.

The DVAC officials said that Mr. Nesamani admitted that he had collected the amount as commission from contractors who had taken up plantation work in Karaikudi, Aranthangi and Pudukottai ranges.

Mr. Nesamani had come to Ulundurpet to collect the commission amount from Shankar Ganesh.

The DVAC team also searched the premises of Mr. Nesamani in Pudukottai and seized unaccounted cash and property documents worth several lakhs.

Further investigations are on.